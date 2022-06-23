One terrorist held as NIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir in TRF conspiracy case
A terrorist, closely associated with The Resistance Front (TRF) commander responsible for recent targeted killings, was arrested on Wednesday as the NIA carried out searches at multiple locations across Kashmir in a terror conspiracy case, an official said.
Mudasir Ahmad Dar, a resident of Nowpora-Kharpora village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, was arrested for providing logistical support and transporting arms and ammunition, a spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.
The official said the searches were carried out at a total of 11 locations in Srinagar, Kulgam, Pulwama and Ganderbal in connection with the TRF conspiracy case.
“He (Dar) was closely associated with the TRF commander responsible for the recent targeted killings across Kashmir and was also involved in radicalisation and recruitment of impressionable youths at the behest of the group,” the spokesperson said.
The NIA said incriminating materials, including digital devices, have been seized during the searches and further investigation in the case is underway.
The case relates to activities of “TRF, an offshoot of proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and its self-styled commander Sajjad Gul who has been actively radicalising, motivating and recruiting youths of J&K to undertake violent activities in J&K and other parts of India”, it said.
The NIA registered the case suo motu on November 18 last year.
