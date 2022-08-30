Online registration for engineering admissions begin in Chandigarh
The joint admission committee (JAC) started online registrations for admission to engineering courses in various institutes of Chandigarh from Monday; registration will close on September 14.
Like other states, Chandigarh also accepts JEE -Main scores for admission to engineering course at five institutes— Dr SSB University Institute of Chemical Engineering (Dr SSBUICET), University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Panjab University Campus; UIET at PU’s Hoshiarpur regional centre, Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET) and Chandigarh College of Architecture (CCA).
The candidates need to apply on chdenggadmissions.nic.in or jacchd.admissions.nic.in. The registration fee is to be deposited either in the form of e-challans in any SBI branch across India or through online payment.
There will be three rounds of online counselling, followed by two special rounds. In the special rounds, all candidates who have registered before the first round of counselling or freshly registered for the special round can participate regardless of whether they have participated in previous rounds or not.
There is no Chandigarh quota for institutes under PU, which are Dr SSBUICET, UIET and UIET at PU’s Hoshiarpur regional centre.
Details regarding eligibility conditions, documents to be uploaded and fee details are available on the website.
Ensure participation in Halla Bal rally on Sept 4: Congress leader to partymen
Congress national secretary and incharge of Western Uttar Pradesh Pradeep Narwal called upon partymen to ensure their participation in 'Hall Bol' rally against inflation and other issues at Ramleela ground in New Delhi on September 4. Narwal was addressing a gathering of partymen at Congress office to mobilise them to participate in' Halla Bol' rally in big numbers. The Congress leader said that party has raised issues of inflation and unemployment from Parliament to streets.
Panjab University: 1,200 BCom students fail same exam, blame pattern change
Around 1,200 BCom sixth semester students of Panjab University and its affiliated colleges have failed the “operational research” paper, for which they had appeared during the examinations held in July. Over 8,000 students had appeared for the paper. The students submitted a representation in this regard to PU's controller of examination Jagat Bhushan on Monday and even held a protest on campus.
Indian-origin woman sentenced to 6 months in jail for cheating bank in Singapore
A 29-year-old Indian origin single mother was on Monday sentenced to six months jail for cheating Citibank by submitting forged documents to secure loans. Charles, whose identity was not mentioned in court papers, told Kiran Kaur's he could help her obtain a loan from Citibank. Kaur did as she was told and received documents that falsely stated she was working for another bank and earning 6,700 Singaporean dollars a month for July and August that year.
4 sites approved for relocation of street vendors in Mohali
Paving the way for the implementation of the Street Vending Act in the city after seven years, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority approved four of the eight proposed sites to relocate vendors (see box) during a meeting held recently. During the meeting, GMADA officials stated that the four sites will not cause disturbance in planning or commercial viability of any of GMADA's chunk sites and had been recommended by the civic body.
U.P. governor visits college, dials absentee students
Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel inspected the National Inter College, Lucknow, Hazratganj on Monday. Governor told students to attend their classes regularly. While inspecting the staff room for the teachers, the Governor expressed her displeasure over its upkeep. She said a first-aid-box should be kept in the staff room so that emergency medical aid could be provided to students and teachers. She also visited all the labs in the school and checked the resources there.
