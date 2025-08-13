Online verification of social security pension beneficiaries begins in Himachal

The department of social justice and empowerment has developed a new mobile app to verify online (e-KYC) the beneficiaries of social security pension schemes. A spokesperson of the department on Tuesday said that through the app, the department has started the process of verification of all social security pension beneficiaries, so that the social security pension could be provided smoothly to each beneficiary in their bank or post office savings account. For all the necessary information regarding the verification or for solutions to any problem, they can contact their nearest child development project supervisor, tehsil welfare officer and child development project officer, added the spokesperson. (File)

The spokesperson urged the beneficiaries to get their verification (e-KYC) done by visiting the nearest Aanganwadi centres before August 31.

For all the necessary information regarding the verification or for solutions to any problem, they can contact their nearest child development project supervisor, tehsil welfare officer and child development project officer, added the spokesperson.