Only 27 elderly, disabled voters opt for vote from home facility in Panchkula

Only 27 of the 9,053 eligible voters from Panchkula district have opted for the vote-from-home facility for the Lok Sabha election. Panchkula district falls under the Ambala constituency that will go to polls on May 25. (HT File)

For the first time, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to extend the home voting facility to senior citizens aged above 85 and persons with disability.

Panchkula district falls under the Ambala constituency that will go to polls on May 25. The district has two assembly segments — Kalka and Panchkula.

“A total of 27 out of 9,053 voters of the district filled Form-12D to vote from home through ballot paper. They will vote before May 25. The period of voting will be decided soon,” said deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Yash Garg.

As per the final voter list, there are 6,619 voters aged above 85 and 2,434 voters with over 40% disability in Panchkula district.

Garg said the district administration had formed adequate mobile polling teams to ensure voting from home was fair, transparent and peaceful. The polling party will include a sector officer, BLO, presiding officer, polling officer, micro observer, videographer and police personnel. The teams will go to the residence of the voter concerned and get their votes cast through ballot paper. The entire process will be videographed. “Voters opting for vote-from-home facility will not be eligible for voting through EVM at polling booths,” he added.