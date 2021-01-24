Only 35% turn up for Covid vaccine in Chandigarh

Even though two more vaccination sites were operationalised in Chandigarh, the pace of inoculating healthcare workers against Covid-19, which was gradually picking up during the week, witnessed a dip on Saturday.

Only 345 of the targeted 1,000 beneficiaries turned up at the eight vaccination sites during the day, accounting for the lowest achievement rate of 34.5% since the nationwide drive began last Saturday.

The city had reported a sudden jump to 66% on Friday from Thursday’s 55%, prompting the health department to operationalise more vaccination sites. The idea was to increase the number of eligible beneficiaries and bring down the number of healthcare workers yet to be covered. Chandigarh’s overall achievement rate stands at 52.5% so far.

Tepid response continued to be witnessed at the two sites at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, as only 28% beneficiaries got the jab on Saturday. At the two sites at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, 21% turned up.

The old site at Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, recorded 65% achievement rate, while the civil hospital in Sector 45 saw 100%. At the new sites — one at GMSH and the other at the Manimajra civil hospital — only 18.5% of the 200 targeted beneficiaries came forward to receive the shot.

“We are spreading awareness among health workers to remove doubts and misinformation about the vaccine. Most doctors have been administered Covishield shots, and we are trying to reach out to other healthcare workers as well,” said Dr VK Nagpal, joint director, UT health department.

In order to make the process more convenient, if any employee misses the jab on the designated day, they can come on any day of their choice to get vaccinated, said Dr Nagpal, adding that till now only seven cases of minor adverse effects have been reported among the beneficiaries in the city.

2,712 inoculated in Mohali so far

Dr KK Talwar, adviser, health and medical education, Punjab, was among 392 healthcare workers who took the Covid-19 vaccination in Mohali on Saturday.

“Go for the vaccination. There is no need to fear,” said Dr Talwar, while motivating others. He also stressed upon the need to educate people and allay apprehensions about the vaccine.

Aashika Jain, additional deputy commissioner, said 2,712 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in the district so far. She said 924 were vaccinated at nine session sites on Friday, while 392 turned up on Saturday despite a holiday.