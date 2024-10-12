Only green crackers allowed in Chandigarh, Mohali for festivals

For the third straight year, the UT administration has decided to allow only eco-friendly green crackers during the upcoming festivals of Dussehra, Diwali and Gurpurb. Use of green crackers in Chandigarh will be allowed only within designated time limits on Diwali (October 31) from 8 pm to 10 pm, and from 4 am to 5 am and 9 pm to 10 pm on Gurpurb (November 15). (HT photo)

The decision, aimed at curbing air pollution and promoting environmental sustainability, was taken at a meeting chaired by UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria ahead of the festival season.

Further, use of green crackers will be allowed only within designated time limits on Diwali (October 31) from 8 pm to 10 pm, and from 4 am to 5 am and 9 pm to 10 pm on Gurpurb (November 15).

Even for burning of effigies on Dussehra on October 12, only use of green crackers is allowed.

The green crackers permitted are to be duly approved by the National Environmental and Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), a subsidiary of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), ensuring they meet eco-friendly standards by reducing harmful emissions significantly compared to traditional firecrackers.

Permissions for the sale of green crackers will be issued online through the DC Office, ensuring transparency and ease of access for vendors.

A similar order was issued in Mohali by district magistrate Aashika Jain, effective till January 8, 2025, permitting sale and use of only green firecrackers in the district.

Sales will be allowed only through licensed vendors, and the firecrackers can only be used from 6 pm to 7 pm on Dussehra, 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali, and 4 am to 5 am and 9 pm to 10 pm on Gurpurb.

Violation of these directions will be subject to punitive action under Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, as well as other applicable provisions of BNS, the district magistrate’s order said.