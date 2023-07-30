OPD services hit in Karnal govt hospitals as doctors go on 3-hr strike

Services at the out-patient departments (OPDs) of government hospitals in Karnal were hit as doctors went on a three-hour strike on Saturday, against the chargesheet on five doctors in Karnal, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Charkhi Dadri. Services at the out-patient departments (OPDs) of government hospitals in Karnal were hit as doctors went on a three-hour strike on Saturday. Emergency services, however, remained unaffected. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The call for a pen-down strike was given by the Haryana Civil Medical Services (HCMS) Association in these districts. Emergency services, however, remained unaffected.

Wearing black badges in protest, the doctors alleged that the action against their fellows was ironical as they were just discharging their duties as per government orders.

“Such a decision will create unnecessary pressure on doctors and they won’t be able to deliver their duty,” the alleged.

The decision to issue the chargesheet against five doctors, including two from Karnal, was taken on the basis of an inspection conducted by a team of National Health Mission (NHM) accusing the doctors Dr Aman and Dr Anshul, Dr Anu, Dr Abhishekh and Dr Mohit of negligence in their duty under Rule 7 of Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules 2016.

The doctors have also called a state-level meeting at Panchkula on August 6 and threatened to intensify their protest if the issue is not resolved.

