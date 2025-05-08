Menu Explore
Operation Sindoor fills nation with pride: HP Guv

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
May 08, 2025 08:28 AM IST

While interacting with the media during his visit to Bilaspur, the governor said, “We are proud of our armed forces.”

Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, on Wednesday said that Operation Sindoor, launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a matter of immense pride for the entire nation.

Shukla emphasised that Operation Sindoor is not just a military response, but a symbol of India’s sovereignty, strategic strength, and unwavering commitment against terrorism. (HT File)
Shukla emphasised that Operation Sindoor is not just a military response, but a symbol of India's sovereignty, strategic strength, and unwavering commitment against terrorism.

He said the Indian Army has given a befitting reply to the terrorists responsible for the recent brutal killing of innocent civilians. While interacting with the media during his visit to Bilaspur, the governor said, “We are proud of our armed forces.” He added that it is commendable that the Indian Army executed this operation successfully by targeting terror hideouts across the border without causing harm to any innocent civilians in Pakistan.

Shukla emphasised that Operation Sindoor is not just a military response, but a symbol of India’s sovereignty, strategic strength, and unwavering commitment against terrorism. He said it is a proud moment for the entire country.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Operation Sindoor fills nation with pride: HP Guv
