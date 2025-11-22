Operation Trackdown: In 16 days, over 4k accused put behind bars in Haryana

Haryana Police on Friday announced that under ‘Operation Trackdown’, 38 notorious criminals—carrying rewards ranging from ₹13,000 to ₹50,000—were arrested. The 16-day campaign, launched on November 5, has been extended until November 27 in view of the success achieved. Under the Arms Act, 321 accused were arrested in 280 cases, while 310 accused were arrested in 230 attempt-to-murder cases, 150 in 110 murder cases, and 72 in 57 extortion cases

A police spokesperson said that these 38 criminals were involved in a total of 220 criminal incidents and that about 3,800 other accused were also arrested and put behind bars. The bail of 84 criminals was cancelled, bringing them back under judicial custody.

“The police recovered 229 weapons, 342 cartridges, eight magazines, and other weapons such as knives and swords,” the spokesperson said, adding that 1,941 criminals were identified and 1,392 arrested.

Additionally, 2,834 other accused have also been arrested. “Thus, a total of 4,226 accused have been lodged behind bars so far,” said the spokesperson.

To strengthen surveillance over criminals, the police opened 748 new history sheets and updated 840 existing ones. A history sheet is opened when a person is considered a habitual offender or his name is included in the police surveillance register. This process records the criminal’s activities, associates, and habits to keep him under continuous watch.

The most noteworthy aspect is that under the pressure of the campaign and strict police monitoring, preventive action was taken against 670 offenders, who pledged to maintain good behaviour and refrain from crime.

Properties of 205 criminals were identified and six properties were attached as per legal procedure, while three illegal constructions were demolished. During the 16-day campaign, Gurugram police arrested 175 criminals, followed by Jhajjar (108 arrests), and Sonepat (100).

Under the Arms Act, 321 accused were arrested in 280 cases, while 310 accused were arrested in 230 attempt-to-murder cases, 150 in 110 murder cases, and 72 in 57 extortion cases. “This intensive campaign has proven to be a major step towards strengthening law and order in the state,” the spokesperson said.