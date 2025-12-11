Opposing power bill, farmers rip out meters across Sangrur

Up in arms against central government’s draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025, farmers under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta Azad have started removing smart power meters across Sangrur district. Farmers display removed smart meters as part of their protest against the Punjab and central governments over the Electricity Amendment Bill near Patiala on Wednesday. (PTI)

The BKU Ekta Azad is coordinating the removal of chip-based meters across villages in Sangrur, Lehragaga, Dhuri, Sunam and Moonak blocks, and has started depositing them at sub-divisional offices.

Union’s district president Kulwinder Soni Longowal said direct wiring had been installed after removing the meters with full consent of respective consumers, adding that the union will not allow the government to impose any penalties or disconnect wires.

“If the government tries to use force, the organisation will stand firmly with the consumers,” he said.

According to the central government, the Bill is “a progressive reform aimed at strengthening the power distribution sector through financial discipline, healthy competition and enhanced efficiency”. It says the Bill aims to modernise distribution by promoting competition, ensuring cost-reflective tariffs, and enabling direct procurement for industrial users.

However, the protesting farmers said it will make power unaffordable for the poor. “Implementation of the bill will push electricity, which has become the lifeblood for the poor and keeps bulbs lit in their homes, far out of their reach,” Longowal alleged.

He also criticised the silence of the Punjab chief minister on the Bill and the use of police force against protesting organisations. He alleged that the silence and police action confirmed that the AAP government, which claimed to be pro-people, was backing the Bill in Punjab.