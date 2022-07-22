Opposition rebuffs Centre’s claims that Kashmiri Pandits haven’t migrated from Valley after 2019

The mainstream leaders have hit out at the Union government for its claims that no Kashmiri Pandit migrated from Kashmir after 2019 as the union territories are on the “path to development”.

In a written reply to a question raised by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, Minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai had said, “Under the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP), 5,502 Kashmiri Pandits have been provided jobs in different departments of J&K government in the Valley. Further, as per the records, no Kashmiri Pandit has migrated from the Valley during the period.”

It was also stated that from August 5, 2019 till July 9 this year, 128 security force personnel and 118 civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Of the 118 civilians killed, five were Kashmiri Pandits and 16 belonged to other Hindu and Sikh communities, Rai said.

‘Fewer violent incidents not indicators of normalcy’

Hasnain Masoodi, the National Conference MP from Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, said the statistics of violent incidents and of loss of life in such incidents over a period of time cannot used as indicators of normalcy. “Only because there were fewer incidents this year as compared to previous year doesn’t lead to the conclusion that peace, let alone durable peace, is restored,” he said. “Again, there can be no trade-offs between fulfilment of aspirations and development. Development in absence of peace is not possible and if at all achieved would not be durable,” he added.

‘KPs protesting for relocation out of Valley’

PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan said the entire country was told that abrogation of Article 370 would end the turmoil in J&K and usher a new dawn. “It’s been almost three years since abrogation and there is no end to bloodshed in Kashmir. On top of that 21 minority killings since abrogation narrate the gravity of the situation on ground and in last decade this I believe is the highest number in last decade.” He said a process of reverse migration from Valley has started with many families already having moved to Jammu and others continue to protest at various KP settlements for relocation out of valley. “So the government must be held accountable for all the promises made since abrogation, i.e. from bringing in peace to rehabilitation of KPs,” he said.

‘Sharp spike in attacks on minorities, migrants’

Peoples Conference spokesman, Adnan Ashraf said that the security situation in Kashmir has not changed one bit since 2019. “If anything there has been a sharp spike in violence, especially targeted attacks on outsiders and minority community. The sense of insecurity has deepened. The number of militants as per government figures has constantly remained around 200 for over two decades now. Irrespective of how many are killed, they are readily replaced by new recruits joining the ranks. Number crunching by centre won’t bring peace to Kashmir. Only a sincere and sustained dialogue process can improve the situation,” said Ashraf.

Militancy is in final stage: BJP

J&K BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said that after the revocation of Article 370, the pace of development has increased across J&K. “Work is going on at a fast pace on various developmental projects. The number of terrorist attacks has come down and there are no more protests happening here. Militancy is in its final stage.”