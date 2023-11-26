Opposition slams BJP-led govt for failing to provide basic amenities in schools

The opposition Congress and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Saturday criticised the BJP-JJP government in Haryana for not providing basic amenities such as toilets and drinking water to school students, particularly girls. The former CM added that there was a need for 8,240 more classrooms in schools for the students. Despite such a shortage of facilities and resources, the education department sent back a grant of ₹ 10,676 crore to the government without using it, the Congress leader said. (HT File)

Former Haryana chief minister (CM) Bhupinder Singh Hooda said it was shameful that the BJP-JJP government has not been able to provide basic amenities such as electricity, water and toilets for girls in government schools. Hooda said the glaring deficiencies of the coalition government were exposed in the high court (HC).

Leader of the Opposition Hooda said the BJP government did not recruit a single junior basic training (JBT) teacher in the past nine years.

“The government put the teachers on sundry jobs like managing the arrangements in markets and fairs and preparing family identity cards. Thousands of posts of teachers were abolished,” Hooda alleged.

The former CM said the affidavit given in the HC shows that the BJP-JJP government wanted to deprive the children of Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes, poor and farmers, studying in government schools, of basic facilities.

“The education department told the court that a functional drinking water facility is not available in 131 government schools. Electricity connection was not given in 236 schools. The government, which gave the slogan of toilet for every house, did not build even a single toilet for girls in 538 schools and 1,047 schools did not have toilets even for boys,” Hooda said.

The former CM added that there was a need for 8,240 more classrooms in schools for the students. Despite such a shortage of facilities and resources, the education department sent back a grant of ₹10,676 crore to the government without using it, the Congress leader said.

Govt failed to pay attention to amenities in schools: Abhay

INLD secretary general Abhay Singh Chautala said the high court order has proved that the BJP-JJP government has failed to pay any attention towards providing basic infrastructure in the state.

“The state government has accepted in the court how it failed in providing drinking water, rooms and even toilets to girls. Is this how they will fulfil their slogan of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao?,” Chautala said.