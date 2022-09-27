Ousting of Congress legislators from Punjab assembly: Bajwa says murder of democracy

Senior Congress leader and leader of opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday termed the ousting of congress legislators from the state assembly on the first day of the session as “absolute murder of democracy”.

Bajwa said the Bhagwant Mann government had summoned assembly session completely against the constitutional provisions which were rightfully declined by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit. The state government was hell bent upon summoning the session though there was no immediate need or emergency as the opposition never sought the no-confidence motion against it, he said in a statement.

“What was the need to prove its majority on the floor of the house which was not needed and completely unconstitutional? The Mann government does not appear to believe in the rule of the law. Just because they have a brutal strength in the house does not mean they can subjugate or muzzle the voice of the opposition”, the Congress leader said.

Bajwa said he sent a letter to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and promised to extend all possible support and cooperation for the smooth conduct of the house because the opposition wanted to discuss many burning issues pertaining to the state. Instead of working on the same, the speaker threw the congress MLAs out of the assembly, he added. He said the ‘Operation Lotus’ was the figment of imagination of the Bhagwant Mann government created to deflect attention from the real issues concerning people of Punjab.