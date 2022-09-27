Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ousting of Congress legislators from Punjab assembly: Bajwa says murder of democracy

Ousting of Congress legislators from Punjab assembly: Bajwa says murder of democracy

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 27, 2022 09:42 PM IST

Bajwa said the government had summoned assembly session completely against constitutional provisions which were rightfully declined by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Bajwa said he sent a letter to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. (HT file photo)
Bajwa said he sent a letter to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Senior Congress leader and leader of opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday termed the ousting of congress legislators from the state assembly on the first day of the session as “absolute murder of democracy”.

Bajwa said the Bhagwant Mann government had summoned assembly session completely against the constitutional provisions which were rightfully declined by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit. The state government was hell bent upon summoning the session though there was no immediate need or emergency as the opposition never sought the no-confidence motion against it, he said in a statement.

“What was the need to prove its majority on the floor of the house which was not needed and completely unconstitutional? The Mann government does not appear to believe in the rule of the law. Just because they have a brutal strength in the house does not mean they can subjugate or muzzle the voice of the opposition”, the Congress leader said.

Bajwa said he sent a letter to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and promised to extend all possible support and cooperation for the smooth conduct of the house because the opposition wanted to discuss many burning issues pertaining to the state. Instead of working on the same, the speaker threw the congress MLAs out of the assembly, he added. He said the ‘Operation Lotus’ was the figment of imagination of the Bhagwant Mann government created to deflect attention from the real issues concerning people of Punjab.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out