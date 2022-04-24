Out for a dip, 2 Ludhiana teens drown in canal
Two Class-9 students drowned in a canal near Gurdwara Flahi Sahib on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road on Saturday.
The deceased have been identified as Vijay, 15, and Ayush, 15, of Daba, who were students of a private school.
Dehlon station house officer (SHO), inspector Paramdeep Singh said that the teens, along with six of their friends, had left home in the morning. But instead of going to school, they went to
Kaind Canal bridge to take a dip in the cold water.
Vijay and Ayush were the first to dive into the water, followed by one of their friends Bhupinder Singh. “The trio lost balance and slipped into deep water, following which their friends raised the alarm. Locals managed to rescue Bhupinder but Vijay and Ayush were swept away,” said the SHO.
“In a few minutes, police also reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation with the help of divers. After sometime, the bodies of Vijay and Ayush were fished out of the canal,” he added.
The deceased belong to migrant families from Uttar Pradesh. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on the basis of the statement of their kin.
-
Man found dead at sports complex in Kurukshetra
A 23-year-old man was found murdered at a sports complex in Gudha village of Kurukshetra district. Police said on Saturday said few locals spotted the naked body of The deceased, Gurvinder Singh. The deceased, Gurvinder Singh, was a resident of nearby Mahua Kheri village and had left home on Friday evening. Babain police station incharge Nayab Singh said the police had got the information on helpline about the body.
-
HC denies custody of child to father accused of abetting wife’s suicide
The man who is accused of driving his wife to commit suicide cannot be handed over the custody of their minor child, the Punjab and Haryana high court has held. The court was hearing a plea from one Somveer from Hisar in Haryana. As per the allegations, she had committed suicide on account of torture and harassment caused by the husband for bringing less dowry.
-
Panipat all set for Guru Teg Bahadur’s 400th birth anniversary celebrations
A sea of devotees is expected to converge on to Panipat on Sunday for the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur. As per the district administration, arrangements have been made to host over two lakh devotees, including at least one lakh from other states and countries, at the Sector 13-17 ground, spread over 25 acres along the national highway.
-
Seven minors charged with murder of Punjab-origin Canadian student
Edmonton police announced on Friday that they charged seven juveniles with the murder of a 16-year-old Indo-Canadian student earlier this month. The homicide occurred on April 8 in the city of Edmonton in the province of Alberta. Paramedics treated and transported the victim, Karanveer Sahota to hospital. The “manner of death was deemed homicide,” Edmonton police said in a statement. Edmonton police service superintendent Shane Perka said Sahota's death was “senseless”, according to the Edmonton Journal.
-
Haryana power pangs: BJP-JJP govt going soft on Adani Power, says Congress
The Congress on Saturday slammed the BJP-JJP government in Haryana for 'going soft' on Adani Power Limited, which has stopped 1,424 MW of contracted electricity supply to the state despite a long-term power purchase agreement in place. Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala at a press briefing accused the state government of having a nexus with private power generators.
