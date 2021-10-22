Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Out for court hearing, 2 Kanpur men facing robbery cases escape
Out for court hearing, 2 Kanpur men facing robbery cases escape

The accused, both residents of Kanpur and behind bars for robbery, allegedly overpowered the police personnel when they were being brought back from a court hearing and fled
Kanpur residents Abdulla and Saleem were facing trials in various cases lodged against them in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana districts for robbery. (Shutterstock)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 01:23 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Faridkot

Two undertrial inmates facing a number of robbery cases escaped when they were being brought back in a vehicle from a Mukerian court to the Central Jail, Faridkot, after a hearing on Thursday. The accused allegedly overpowered the police personnel near Kaler village of Faridkot district and fled.

The accused were identified as Abdulla and Saleem, both residents of Kanpur.

Superintendent of police Bal Krishan Singla said both Abdulla and Saleem were facing trials in various FIRs lodged against them in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana districts for robbery. “The police had taken them to Mukerian for a hearing on Thursday. After the hearing, when the police were taking them back to Faridkot, they escaped. Police teams are conducting raids to nab them. We have also initiated an investigation to find if there was negligence on the part of police personnel,” he added.

Faridkot jail superintendent Joginder Pal said they handed over both the inmates to police on Thursday for the hearing. “However, they have not returned and police have also not conveyed us anything so far,” he added.

Meanwhile, a case under Sections 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at Faridkot Sadar police station.

