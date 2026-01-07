Out for party in Haryana’s Murthal, 3 Delhi men dead as scooter crashes into truck

Three young men from Delhi lost their lives after their scooter hit a truck from behind on the highway in Sonepat, police said on Tuesday. Identified as Deepak Kohli, 21, Parteek Kumar alias Tushar, 21, and Mayank Sharma, 19, the deceased were going to a dhaba in Murthal for partying as one of them had purchased an i-Phone, cops and a relative of one of the victims said. The mangled remains of the scooter on which the deceased were travelling to Murthal o n Monday evening. (HT Photo)

The mishap took place near TDI City on Monday evening when the truck allegedly applied brakes all of a sudden, resulting in the death of the three men who were without helmets, the police said. Cops said the deceased were residents of Delhi’s Krishan Vihar and lived in the same lane. While Deepak was a daily wager, the rest were college students, their relatives said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sushil Kumar, the investigating officer, said that by the time police teams reached the spot, passersby had already sent the three men to the Sonepat civil hospital where they were brought dead.

Kumar said an FIR was registered against the unknown truck driver and bodies were handed over to the families after autopsies. The ASI further informed that hunt was on for the absconding driver of the Faridabad-registered vehicle.

Mayank’s relative Ajay Kumar said they were informed by the police about the accident after which the families reached Sonepat at night. He said the family was informed that Deepak had purchased an i-Phone so they were heading to a Murthal dhaba for a party when the accident took place.