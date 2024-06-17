Out on bail, man shot dead in Fatehabad

A day after unidentified assailants fired bullet shots at a man in Fatehabad, the injured man died during treatment at a private hospital in Hisar on Sunday, said police. A day after unidentified assailants fired bullet shots at a man in Fatehabad, the injured man died during treatment at a private hospital in Hisar on Sunday, said police. (Representational image)

The deceased has been identified as Balraj alias Goli of Fatehabad. He had recently come out of jail on bail in an NDPS case. The deceased was facing 27 criminal cases and in some of them he got acquitted.

In her complaint to the police, the victim’s wife Pooja said that she along with her husband were going in their car to inspect their plot.

“When we reached near Satish colony in Fatehabad, three bike-borne assailants started firing at our car. When my husband tried to stop the car, they fired shots at him, and he sustained injuries. They also fired shots at me, but I escaped unhurt,” she added.

Fatehabad city SHO Ranjit Singh said that three assailants had fired shots at Balraj and his wife in which the former sustained injuries and died on Sunday. It seems that they have some rivalry with Balraj, who also had a criminal history, he added.

The family members and relatives of the deceased gathered at Fatehabad City and initially they refused to accept the body. After Fatehabad DSP Jaipal’s assurance that the attackers would be nabbed within three days, Balraj’s family agreed to perform his last rites.

Some youths, who were angry over the killing, pelted some bikes near the Lalbati Chowk with stones. However, the police managed to pacify them.

The police have booked Sanjay of Sirsa, Vikas of Fatehabad and others under murder, attempt to murder and sections 25 and 59 of the Arms Act.

According to police sources, three people have been rounded up in connection with Balraj’s murder.