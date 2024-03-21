Outrage after Kashmir’s Amar Singh College axes poplar trees

Amar Singh College, the second oldest college in Kashmir established in 1913, has axed scores of its towering poplar trees which over the years had become synonymous with its identity along with the 114-year-old heritage building of the institute. Amar Singh College, the second oldest college in Kashmir established in 1913, has axed scores of its towering poplar trees which over the years had become synonymous with its identity along with the 114-year-old heritage building of the institute. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

The axing of the iconic and tall poplar trees, which dotted the institute’s campus and formed a green tunnel as one entered the gate and approached the heritage building blending Anglo-Indian architecture, has triggered outrage and disbelief among the students, college alma mater and environmentalists.

The trees would guide a visitor to a round green park which is now being converted into a concrete fountain area.

“This is so heartbreaking that the authorities have axed these beautiful trees. We are so sad and disappointed,” said a student of arts stream.

A former student, Junaid Dar, was hurt with what he called the cold-hearted butchering of trees. “The so-called ‘development administration’ has cold-heartedly butchered the aesthetics of Amar Singh College, my beloved alma mater, by mercilessly axing the picturesque poplar tree tunnel. My heart sinks seeing images of what was once a serene haven where I cherished my college days, now ruthlessly stripped of its greenery. The shameless destruction of our beautiful landscapes is unforgivable; spare these green treasures,” he wrote on Facebook.

The college administration defended the decision saying that the “trees had aged and had become dangerous”.

Principal of the college Sheikh Aijaz Bashir told a news portal that they are going for a major makeover in terms of visibility.

“The trees have ‘aged’ over a period of time and are posing serious danger to life and property. There have been some accidents as well. In one case, a tree fell on a nearby locality and there was a lot of hue and cry. They have been falling due to bad weather as well when there is wind and the soil is loose,” Bashir said.

He claimed that they aimed to “beautify” the college. “There will be a see-through gate which will make the heritage building visible. We are also coming up with a state-of-the-art fountain. The trees are being replaced by conifers which we are planting in a massive way in the coming days,” he said.

Spread over 35 hectares of land, the college boasts of a large playground, parks, gardens, and multiple academic buildings.