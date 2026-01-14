Outrage in Kashmir as police start profiling of mosques, madrassas

Kashmir valley reacted in anger on Tuesday over the start of invasive profiling exercise of the imams and religious teachers of all the mosques and madrasas and their caretakers in the Valley by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Kashmir valley reacted in anger on Tuesday over the start of invasive profiling exercise of the imams and religious teachers of all the mosques and madrasas and their caretakers in the Valley by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. (ANI File)

Locals and leaders said that police are distributing forms to village numberdars to collect details of mosques and madrasas in the Valley including finances of the institutions, personal details of imams and members of the religious institutions’ management committees. The police cite the busting of a ‘white collar terror module’ last year in which there was involvement of an imam as the reason for the start of the exercise.

The madrassa teachers and imams of mosques are also asked to provide details of their Aadhaar cards, bank accounts, property ownership, social media handles, passport, ration card, driving licence, SIM cards and mobile phone model along with the IMEI numbers. Details of mosques following which of the religious sects are also sought.

The initiation of the exercise has triggered widespread concern in the Valley with National Conference leader and Member Parliament from Srinagar, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi calling it an “infringement of the religious freedom” guaranteed under the Constitution.

“The Constitution of the country gives a guarantee to a person of every religion to profess his faith without fear. This type of surveillance and intimidation and control is an infringement on that freedom of practice which is an affront to the Constitution,” he said.

Mehdi alleged it was aimed to control the religion and the mosques.

Not only the politicians, even Kashmir’s biggest representative body of religious scholars and institutions led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Mutahida Majlis Ulema(MMU) also expressed their concern and raised serious questions about the ongoing police exercise in the Valley.

“MMU has learnt that detailed multi-page forms are being distributed by the police seeking highly personal and sensitive information of all those connected with running and management of mosques... Such an unprecedented and invasive data-collection exercise has caused widespread anxiety among religious institutions, imams, khateebs and the public in general,” a statement by MMU said.

MMU claimed that the exercise was in complete violation of fundamental rights and the right to privacy and personal information guaranteed under the Constitution.

“ The nature and depth of information being sought goes far beyond any routine administrative requirement raising serious questions of intent , reflecting an attempt to control and regulate religious institutions through coercive means and checks,” the association said.

Former Srinagar mayor Junaid Mattu urged the authorities to withdraw the move immediately.

“An absolutely condemnable and atrocious move that reeks of blatant misuse of authority at the cost of the fundamental rights of citizens.There should be no place for ethnic, religious or racial profiling in India. It is an assault on the idea of India. We cannot suspend the Constitution to fight terror,” he said on X.

Calls to divisional commissioner, Kashmir, Anshul Garg and inspector general of police, Kashmir, VK Birdi remained unanswered.