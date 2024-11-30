Outsider’s overdose death exposes Panjab University’s failure to learn from security lapses

The drug overdose death of an outsider at Boys Hostel Number 7 last week was a preventable tragedy, had proper security protocols been in place—such as guest entry logs and a guard or attendant at the reception. In the drug overdose case, PU officials agreed that had there been a proper security check at the hostel, the outsider’s death could have been prevented. (HT File)

A standard operating procedure (SoP) for hostel security was set to be implemented after a drunk man had barged into Girls Hostel Number 4 in April 2023. However, 18 months later, the plan has yet to be executed, leaving crucial security lapses unaddressed.

The SoP, which was meant specifically for girls hostels at first, was being prepared by a committee including dean students welfare (DSW) women Simrit Kahlon.

“The report was prepared months back, but it is awaiting final approval by higher authorities,” said Kahlon when questioned about the delay.

While details of the report haven’t been shared, it was set to target security at the entrance of the hostels, as in the 2023 incident, the man was able to enter the hostel in the absence of any security guard.

Taking strict note of the security lapses, then DSW Jatinder Grover had recommended the suspension of four employees, including three security guards, and the transfer of a senior assistant. The hostel warden was also changed shortly after the incident, but the accused hasn’t been caught even after a police complaint.

DSW Amit Chauhan said, “The committee to form the SoP was formed before my term. I was informed about this SoP and had asked that I also go through the recommendations when it is submitted to the higher authorities, but it hasn’t been done yet.”

He added that this was before the Panjab University Campus Student Council elections for the 2024-25 term. These recommendations can also be considered for all hostels of the varsity after discussions with the student council. A proposal for posting an extra security guard or an attendant at the hostel entrances is already being considered.

‘Meeting called to amp up hostel security’

PU registrar YP Verma said a meeting regarding hostel security has been called soon and he will enquire about the status of this SoP. Vice-chancellor Renu Vig said that they had taken note of the incident, and two teams of hostel wardens had been made to visit hostels at night and conduct random checks and submit regular reports.

However, permanent solutions are still awaited. A show-cause notice was issued to the security guard at the boys hostel after the overdose death. But it is not clear whether any action has been taken against him. PU chief of university security Vikram Singh remained unavailable for a comment.

PU Campus Students Council president Anurag Dalal said the drug culture in PU was no secret. “The student council is working on awareness programmes regarding drug abuse. PU had recently issued advertisements for the posts of mental health counsellors and we hope they are hired soon,” he added.