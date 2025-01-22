Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Over 100 sheep charred to death in blaze in J&K’s Samba

ByPress Trust of India, Jammu
Jan 22, 2025 04:32 PM IST

The fire broke out in the cowshed, owned by one Shapian, at Rakh Barotian in the Vijaypur tehsil around 3.30 am, the officials said.

Over 100 sheep died after a cowshed caught fire and was gutted in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir early Wednesday, officials said.

“More than 100 sheep were burnt to death in the fire, while a few could be saved,” Vijaypur station house officer Zaheer Mushtaq said. (HT file photo/for representation only)
“More than 100 sheep were burnt to death in the fire, while a few could be saved,” Vijaypur station house officer Zaheer Mushtaq said. (HT file photo/for representation only)

The fire broke out in the cowshed, owned by one Shapian, at Rakh Barotian in the Vijaypur tehsil around 3.30 am, the officials said.

They said four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was put off quickly. “More than 100 sheep were burnt to death in the fire, while a few could be saved,” Vijaypur station house officer Zaheer Mushtaq said.

“All possible assistance will be extended to the affected family, which has suffered a significant loss,” tehsildar Sudesh Kumar said.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On