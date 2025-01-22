Over 100 sheep charred to death in blaze in J&K’s Samba

Over 100 sheep died after a cowshed caught fire and was gutted in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir early Wednesday, officials said. “More than 100 sheep were burnt to death in the fire, while a few could be saved,” Vijaypur station house officer Zaheer Mushtaq said. (HT file photo/for representation only)

The fire broke out in the cowshed, owned by one Shapian, at Rakh Barotian in the Vijaypur tehsil around 3.30 am, the officials said.

They said four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was put off quickly. “More than 100 sheep were burnt to death in the fire, while a few could be saved,” Vijaypur station house officer Zaheer Mushtaq said.

“All possible assistance will be extended to the affected family, which has suffered a significant loss,” tehsildar Sudesh Kumar said.