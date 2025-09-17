Search
Wed, Sept 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Over 1L cr transferred through DBT schemes: Haryana chief secy

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Sept 17, 2025 05:04 am IST

He said that this milestone underscores the state’s commitment to curbing leakages and enhancing accountability with significant reductions in ghost beneficiaries and duplication.

Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi said on Tuesday that the state government has transferred over 1 lakh crore through its direct benefit transfer (DBT) schemes to the eligible beneficiaries.

The chief secretary instructed the concerned nodal officers to regularly update beneficiary data on the state DBT portal and ensure seamless integration of PPP and Aadhaar details, enhancing transparency in service delivery.
The chief secretary instructed the concerned nodal officers to regularly update beneficiary data on the state DBT portal and ensure seamless integration of PPP and Aadhaar details, enhancing transparency in service delivery.

He said that this milestone underscores the state’s commitment to curbing leakages and enhancing accountability with significant reductions in ghost beneficiaries and duplication.

The chief secretary instructed the concerned nodal officers to regularly update beneficiary data on the state DBT portal and ensure seamless integration of PPP and Aadhaar details, enhancing transparency in service delivery.

An official spokesperson said that “36.75 lakh potential ghost, fake, or duplicate beneficiaries” have been identified and removed from the system.

As of now, 26 departments have uploaded 156 DBT schemes on the State DBT portal. Of these, 96 are state schemes and 60 are centrally sponsored schemes (CSS).

“Since 2014-15, actual savings attributed to DBT have amounted to over 1,182 crore,” the spokesperson said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Over 1L cr transferred through DBT schemes: Haryana chief secy
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On