Over 1L cr transferred through DBT schemes: Haryana chief secy

Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi said on Tuesday that the state government has transferred over ₹1 lakh crore through its direct benefit transfer (DBT) schemes to the eligible beneficiaries. The chief secretary instructed the concerned nodal officers to regularly update beneficiary data on the state DBT portal and ensure seamless integration of PPP and Aadhaar details, enhancing transparency in service delivery.

He said that this milestone underscores the state’s commitment to curbing leakages and enhancing accountability with significant reductions in ghost beneficiaries and duplication.

An official spokesperson said that “36.75 lakh potential ghost, fake, or duplicate beneficiaries” have been identified and removed from the system.

As of now, 26 departments have uploaded 156 DBT schemes on the State DBT portal. Of these, 96 are state schemes and 60 are centrally sponsored schemes (CSS).

“Since 2014-15, actual savings attributed to DBT have amounted to over ₹1,182 crore,” the spokesperson said.