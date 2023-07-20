216 Chandigarh employees working in same department for over 3 years: RTI

Over five years since the implementation of the inter-departmental transfer policy in the Chandigarh administration, as many as 216 employees have been working in the same seat for over three years, information obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act has revealed. The highest number of employees occupying the same seat for years is currently serving in the Chandigarh Secretariat, Sector 9. (HT File)

Some of these employees have been occupying the same seat for even eight to 10 years, even as the Central Vigilance Commission guidelines mandate that no employee can stay in one seat for more than three years.

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) had approved the inter-departmental transfer policy for the UT administration in January 2018.

The ministry had authorised the administration to transfer employees of Groups A, B and C between departments. Such transfers are allowed as long as they do not negatively impact the employee’s pay, allowances, seniority, promotion and other financial benefits.

At 41, the highest number of employees occupying the same seat for years is currently serving in the Chandigarh Secretariat, Sector 9.

These employees are deployed in various roles, including clerks, senior assistant superintendents, junior engineers and executive engineers.

“We applied for information from all departments, but only a few responded, while others ignored our request,” said RK Garg, who obtained the information under the RTI Act.

“The UT administration should implement the inter-departmental transfer policy in all its offices in true spirit, ensuring complete transparency within departments,” he said, adding, “Many significant departments, such as the municipal corporation, Chandigarh Housing Board and the health department, did not supply the requested information.”

On the administration’s part, UT adviser Dharam Pal said he had issued a circular on July 18, instructing all departments to transfer employees who had completed three years in a single seat. He had also sought compliance reports from the departments.

In November last year, the UT department of personnel had issued transfer orders for 61 employees from various departments to ensure public interest. Among these employees, 26 were from the Estate Office, who were transferred based on performance reviews, and to maintain efficiency and integrity.

UT Estate Office had recently initiated disciplinary action against some of its officials to ensure corruption-free working and timely disposal of cases in the office. Some of the officials were also suspended on the basis of performance review.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Hillary Victor Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties. ...view detail