Search
Sun, Dec 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Over 21k cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 14, 2025 07:34 am IST

The total settlement amount secured in these cases reached ₹35.86 crore; a total of thirteen benches were constituted to address a wide array of disputes

The National Lok Adalat was conducted on Saturday at the district court complex, Sector-43, where a total of more than 21,526 cases were disposed of by the main court benches, encompassing pending, pre-litigative matters and traffic challans. The total settlement amount secured in these cases reached 35.86 crore.

A total of more than 21,526 cases were disposed of by the main court benches. (HT Photo)
A total of more than 21,526 cases were disposed of by the main court benches. (HT Photo)

A total of thirteen benches were constituted to address a wide array of disputes.

A key highlight of the event was the visit by Justice Deepak Sibal, judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court and executive chairman of the State Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh, who personally oversaw the entire process.

Meanwhile, in Mohali, 23731 out of 24764 cases, taken up, by virtue of compromise were disposed of during the year’s last and fourth National Lok Adalat on Saturday. Awards amounting to 74.86 crore were passed by the different Lok Adalat benches, said the district and sessions judge Atul Kasana. He said that member secretary, Punjab State Legal Services Authority, also inspected the proceedings of legal benches and told part in proceedings of family court.

In Panchkula, the National Lok Adalat was conducted at the district courts and sub-division, Kalka on Saturday. According to Ajay Kumar Ghanghas, chief judicial magistrate-cum-secretary, ADR Centre, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), a total of 19,142 cases across various categories were taken up, resulting in 18,339 cases being decided. The total settlement amount reached 1.21 crore.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Over 21k cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Chandigarh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The National Lok Adalat on Saturday resolved over 21,526 cases at the Sector-43 district court, securing ₹35.86 crore in settlements. Thirteen benches addressed various disputes, with Justice Deepak Sibal overseeing the proceedings. In Mohali, 23,731 of 24,764 cases were settled, totaling ₹74.86 crore. The event aimed to expedite legal resolutions across the region.