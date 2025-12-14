Over 21k cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Chandigarh

The National Lok Adalat was conducted on Saturday at the district court complex, Sector-43, where a total of more than 21,526 cases were disposed of by the main court benches, encompassing pending, pre-litigative matters and traffic challans. The total settlement amount secured in these cases reached ₹35.86 crore. A total of more than 21,526 cases were disposed of by the main court benches. (HT Photo)

A total of thirteen benches were constituted to address a wide array of disputes.

A key highlight of the event was the visit by Justice Deepak Sibal, judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court and executive chairman of the State Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh, who personally oversaw the entire process.

Meanwhile, in Mohali, 23731 out of 24764 cases, taken up, by virtue of compromise were disposed of during the year’s last and fourth National Lok Adalat on Saturday. Awards amounting to ₹74.86 crore were passed by the different Lok Adalat benches, said the district and sessions judge Atul Kasana. He said that member secretary, Punjab State Legal Services Authority, also inspected the proceedings of legal benches and told part in proceedings of family court.

In Panchkula, the National Lok Adalat was conducted at the district courts and sub-division, Kalka on Saturday. According to Ajay Kumar Ghanghas, chief judicial magistrate-cum-secretary, ADR Centre, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), a total of 19,142 cases across various categories were taken up, resulting in 18,339 cases being decided. The total settlement amount reached ₹1.21 crore.