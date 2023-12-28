Over 3.7K NDPS cases registered this year: Haryana Police

Haryana Police registered 3,757 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act leading to the arrest of 5,350 persons in 2023. The release said the police in a concerted effort with the Haryana State Narcotic Control Bureau (HSNCB), have launched a robust campaign against drug trafficking, striking a balance between aggressive action against suppliers and innovative programmes for demand reduction. (Source: X)

According to police press release, the state police made substantial strides in curbing drug supply with the seizure of 590-kg charas and 4,950-kg ganja among other narcotics. Districts like Sirsa, Faridabad, and Gurugram took a lead in these operations, indicating a targeted approach towards high-incidence areas.

The police focused on dismantling the infrastructural backbone of drug networks and properties valued at ₹46 crore associated with 82 traffickers were forfeited, the release said. Also, 86 illegal structures related to drug traffickers were demolished thus disrupting the operational bases of these networks.

The release said a notable achievement was the reduction of time for forensic reports to 15 days, facilitating quicker trials. “The police and HSNCB plan to intensify efforts against commercial drug traffickers. The focus will be on comprehensive detection, prosecution, and preventive detention, alongside continued property attachment and the use of bulldozers to remove illegal encroachments,” the release said.