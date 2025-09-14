Search
Sun, Sept 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Over 3,800 schools hit by floods, loss pegged at 200 cr in Punjab: Data

ByMuskan, Sangrur
Published on: Sept 14, 2025 06:50 am IST

The data compiled by officials mentions that 3,856 government schools were affected across the state for which ₹206.68 crore is required for repair and restoration works.

The recent floods across the state resulted in damages to government school buildings worth over 200 crore, according to a report of the education department.

In Sangrur, 146 government schools suffered an estimated loss of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.18 crore while at the block level, it saw a damage worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh.
In Sangrur, 146 government schools suffered an estimated loss of 8.18 crore while at the block level, it saw a damage worth 10 lakh.

The data compiled by officials mentions that 3,856 government schools were affected across the state for which 206.68 crore is required for repair and restoration works. Besides, the block primary education offices (BPEOs) in 153 blocks have reported a loss of 19.6 crore. This brings the estimated budget requirement to 225.74 crore.

The worst-affected district is Amritsar where a loss of 25.27 crore in 341 schools has been reported, followed by 314 schools in Hoshiarpur ( 24.30 crore), 200 schools in Moga ( 22.44 crore), 232 schools in Kapurthala ( 16.15 crore) and 198 schools in Mansa ( 14.14 crore). At the BPEO level, SAS Nagar was the hardest hit with 7.70 crore in damages in eight blocks, followed by 12 blocks in Amritsar ( 1.82 crore), 18 blocks in Hoshiarpur ( 1.57 crore), 15 blocks in Ludhiana ( 1.01 crore) and 14 blocks in Patiala ( 93 lakh).

In Sangrur, 146 government schools suffered an estimated loss of 8.18 crore while at the block level, it saw a damage worth 10 lakh. Among the worst affected schools is Government Senior Secondary School for Girls in Lehra, said school in-charge Roshan Lal. He said that 10 of the 25 classrooms were damaged, making it difficult to accommodate 650 students. “The old building can collapse. We have been advised by the education department to move students to a nearby school,” he said.

District education officer (DEO) Tarvinder Kaur said the school building is very old so relocation is necessary. “All schools, except 20 near the Ghaggar river in Sangrur, are now open,” she said.

Higher education secretary Anandita Mittra said a demand for funds has been raised with higher authorities.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Over 3,800 schools hit by floods, loss pegged at 200 cr in Punjab: Data
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On