Over 3,800 schools hit by floods, loss pegged at 200 cr in Punjab: Data

The recent floods across the state resulted in damages to government school buildings worth over ₹200 crore, according to a report of the education department. In Sangrur, 146 government schools suffered an estimated loss of ₹ 8.18 crore while at the block level, it saw a damage worth ₹ 10 lakh.

The data compiled by officials mentions that 3,856 government schools were affected across the state for which ₹206.68 crore is required for repair and restoration works. Besides, the block primary education offices (BPEOs) in 153 blocks have reported a loss of ₹19.6 crore. This brings the estimated budget requirement to ₹225.74 crore.

The worst-affected district is Amritsar where a loss of ₹25.27 crore in 341 schools has been reported, followed by 314 schools in Hoshiarpur ( ₹24.30 crore), 200 schools in Moga ( ₹22.44 crore), 232 schools in Kapurthala ( ₹16.15 crore) and 198 schools in Mansa ( ₹14.14 crore). At the BPEO level, SAS Nagar was the hardest hit with ₹7.70 crore in damages in eight blocks, followed by 12 blocks in Amritsar ( ₹1.82 crore), 18 blocks in Hoshiarpur ( ₹1.57 crore), 15 blocks in Ludhiana ( ₹1.01 crore) and 14 blocks in Patiala ( ₹93 lakh).

In Sangrur, 146 government schools suffered an estimated loss of ₹8.18 crore while at the block level, it saw a damage worth ₹10 lakh. Among the worst affected schools is Government Senior Secondary School for Girls in Lehra, said school in-charge Roshan Lal. He said that 10 of the 25 classrooms were damaged, making it difficult to accommodate 650 students. “The old building can collapse. We have been advised by the education department to move students to a nearby school,” he said.

District education officer (DEO) Tarvinder Kaur said the school building is very old so relocation is necessary. “All schools, except 20 near the Ghaggar river in Sangrur, are now open,” she said.

Higher education secretary Anandita Mittra said a demand for funds has been raised with higher authorities.