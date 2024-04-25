 Over 3 lakh MT wheat procured in dist, says Ludhiana DC - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Over 3 lakh MT wheat procured in dist, says Ludhiana DC

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 26, 2024 05:10 AM IST

Deputy commissioner Sawhney reports 3,34,283.4 MT wheat procured in district markets, expecting total arrivals of 8.11 lakh MT. Payments worth ₹623.4 crore made to farmers.

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney on Thursday said that the wheat procurement in the grain markets across district had gained momentum and various agencies have so far procured 3,34,283.4 metric tonnes (MT) of the foodgrain.

The DC directed officials concerned to speed up the lifting operations at all mandis. (HT File Photo)
The DC directed officials concerned to speed up the lifting operations at all mandis. (HT File Photo)

Reviewing the procurement and lifting operations from her office, Sawhney said that the arrival of grains has touched 3,90,850.2 MT. She added that the administration was expecting total arrivals of 8.11 lakh MT. She said that wheat has been sown on around 2.5 lakh hectares in 2024-25, slightly more than the 2.47 lakh hectare area under wheat cultivation in 2023-24. She added that around 108 mandis/purchase centres had been notified for the wheat procurement in the district.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Sawhney said that payments worth 623.4 crore have been made to the farmers for procured wheat and urged the district food, civil and supplies controllers, district managers of procurement agencies to make all-out efforts to ensure that every procured grain is lifted at the earliest.

The DC stressed that every agency must ensure the timely lifting of its quota of grains from the market as soon as it arrives. She reiterated the district administration’s commitment to ensuring that farmers do not face any inconvenience while selling their harvest. She appealed to the farmers to bring moisture-free grains to the market to avoid any inconvenience.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Over 3 lakh MT wheat procured in dist, says Ludhiana DC
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On