Over 3 lakh MT wheat procured in dist, says Ludhiana DC

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney on Thursday said that the wheat procurement in the grain markets across district had gained momentum and various agencies have so far procured 3,34,283.4 metric tonnes (MT) of the foodgrain. The DC directed officials concerned to speed up the lifting operations at all mandis. (HT File Photo)

Reviewing the procurement and lifting operations from her office, Sawhney said that the arrival of grains has touched 3,90,850.2 MT. She added that the administration was expecting total arrivals of 8.11 lakh MT. She said that wheat has been sown on around 2.5 lakh hectares in 2024-25, slightly more than the 2.47 lakh hectare area under wheat cultivation in 2023-24. She added that around 108 mandis/purchase centres had been notified for the wheat procurement in the district.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Sawhney said that payments worth ₹623.4 crore have been made to the farmers for procured wheat and urged the district food, civil and supplies controllers, district managers of procurement agencies to make all-out efforts to ensure that every procured grain is lifted at the earliest.

The DC stressed that every agency must ensure the timely lifting of its quota of grains from the market as soon as it arrives. She reiterated the district administration’s commitment to ensuring that farmers do not face any inconvenience while selling their harvest. She appealed to the farmers to bring moisture-free grains to the market to avoid any inconvenience.