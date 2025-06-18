Over 300 students walk away with degrees at IISER Mohali convocation

More than 300 students were awarded degrees at the 14th annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali, held on Tuesday. Newly minted graduates of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Mohali, after the convocation ceremony on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Sharma)

Umesh V Waghmare, president, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bengaluru, and former president of the Indian Academy of Sciences was the chief guest.

Professor JS Yadav, chairperson, board of governors, IISER, Mohali, presided over the ceremony.

Reflecting on a year of remarkable scientific achievements, institute director Anil K Tripathi highlighted that IISER published over 500 scientific papers, secured 20 extramural research projects worth ₹17.86 crore and earned prestigious recognition across disciplines.

Noteworthy breakthroughs include professor Kamal P Singh’s development of a compact blue laser for electronics manufacturing and a silk-based torsion sensor with ultrahigh sensitivity and Samir Biswas’s optical algorithm to sharpen imaging through biological tissues.

In quantum science, professor Arvind advanced secure quantum communication techniques, while Raju Attada’s group improved forecasting of extreme winter weather in the western Himalayas.

IISER, Mohali, a fully residential campus, admits students for five-year dual BS-MS degrees, four-year BTech degrees and doctoral programmes.

The Government of India has established IISERs at Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati to integrate and promote interdisciplinary science education and research.