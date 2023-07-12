9,000 people evacuated from flood-affected areas: Punjab govt

Chandigarh : More than 9,000 people have been evacuated from flood-affected areas of the state, a Punjab government spokesperson said on Tuesday. Army personnel rescue an elderly woman after water level of Badi Nadi rose due to heavy rains in Patiala on Tuesday. (ANI)

Medicines worth ₹50,000 per district have been distributed at tehsil headquarters to senior veterinary officers in 11 flood-affected districts, including Rupnagar, Patiala, Ludhiana, Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Moga, Jalandhar, Ferozepur, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran and Sangrur, he said.

Besides, rapid response teams of veterinarians and staff have been constituted and deployed in flood-affected areas. Feed suppliers have been put on standby, if required, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said the health department has also released a grant of ₹12.5 lakh in district hospitals to cater to emergency needs. Rapid response teams have been constituted in all districts and nodal officers have been appointed to supervise the flood relief operations. Permanent medical camps have been established in areas affected by floods, he said.

The food and civil supplies department is distributing dry ration packets in affected districts, the spokesperson said.