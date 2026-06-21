Over 9,000 pilgrims depart Jammu for Kheer Bhawani Mela in Kashmir

More than 9,000 pilgrims, mostly Kashmiri Pandits, departed Jammu on Saturday in a convoy of 200 J&K Road Transport Corporation buses for the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela. Many pilgrims expressed happiness at being able to undertake the annual journey to the Valley. (PTI)

Official data indicates that pilgrim participation is significantly higher this year than in recent years—rising from roughly 2,500 post-pandemic transit pilgrims in 2022 to over 9,000 today—reflecting a surging enthusiasm to reconnect with cultural roots.

The convoy was jointly flagged off by Nagrota MLA Devyani Rana, relief commissioner Arvind Karwani, and deputy inspector general of police Shridhar Patil, following the implementation of comprehensive security, transport, accommodation, and medical arrangements to ensure a smooth transit.

Many pilgrims expressed happiness at being able to undertake the annual journey to the Valley. “Kheer Bhawani is not just a religious occasion, it is an emotional and spiritual connection with our roots. We pray for peace, prosperity and communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir,” said a pilgrim, Ravinder Sadhu, before boarding the convoy.

Another pilgrim, Neelam Kumari, said she is happy to join the yatra and offer her prayers at the temple to seek blessings and pray for the prosperity of the country and J&K, besides the return of the displaced community to the Valley. Another pilgrim, Simran, added, “The turnout shows that despite the passage of time, our bond with the shrine and cultural heritage remains strong.”

The festival will take place on June 22 across five Ragnya Bhagwati shrines: Tulmulla in Ganderbal, Manzgam and Devsar in Kulgam, Logripora in Anantnag, and Tikkar in Kupwara. The central Tulmulla temple, known for its historic Chinar trees, is expected to host the largest gathering of global devotees. Following prayers on Monday, the pilgrims are scheduled to return to Jammu on Tuesday.