Overcharging 5 for bus ticket costs Haryana state transport dept 1,700

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission 1, Chandigarh, has directed the director general of the Haryana State Transport and additional chief secretary, transport department, Haryana, to pay ₹1,700 compensation to a man after he claimed that he was overcharged ₹5 for a bus ticket in 2019. The commission has directed that this ₹5 excess fare also be refunded to him. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

The complainant, Ashok Kumar Prajapat of Mohla village, Hisar, claimed that on July 29, 2019, he took a bus of the Haryana State Transport from Ismailabad to Ambala City and ₹30 was charged from him by the conductor as bus fare. He alleged that as per the rules, the fare was ₹25 while he was charged ₹30.

The complainant had lodged a complaint with the higher authorities and they had directed the general manager, Haryana transport department, Ambala, to make an enquiry into this. The complainant also sought legal information and the officials had admitted that ₹5 had been charged in excess from the complainant. After requesting them several times to admit the claim, he complained to the commission.

The commission directed the opposite parties to pay ₹1,000 as compensation for causing mental agony and harassment and ₹700 as litigation costs. The commission has also directed that the ₹5 be refunded to the complainant.