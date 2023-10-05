Overcharging for phone costs shopkeeper dear in Ludhiana

The district consumer disputes redressal commission ruled in favour of a city resident, Shivam Grover, and ordered an electronic shop owner to refund an amount of ₹1,100 with interest and to compensate Grover with an amount of ₹15,000. Overcharging for iPhone, panel fines shopkeeper. (HT archive)

The shopkeeper had overcharged Grover while selling an Apple iPhone to him.

The complainant, Shivam Grover, a resident of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Shimlapuri, said he had purchased an Apple iPhone XR 64GB from Cell Cafe, located in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, near Orient Cinema, on July 31, 2020, for ₹51,000. He alleged that the shopkeeper had charged him more than the maximum retail price (MRP) for the mobile phone, which was ₹49,900.

Grover further stated that he intended to exchange the mobile phone and was prepared to pay an additional amount. However, when he approached the dealer with the intention of making the exchange, he asked for a bill, which revealed the case of overcharging. It was brought to Grover’s attention that the shopkeeper had issued two bills for the same product, one dated July 31, 2020 with a cash amount, and another dated July 30, 2020 with a card sale. Both bills had the same IMEI number for the mobile phone.

After carefully considering the arguments presented, the consumer forum ordered the electronic shop owner to refund the overcharged amount of ₹1,100 to Grover, along with interest and a compensation.

