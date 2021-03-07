IND USA
A prospective observational study was conducted in the 22-bed emergency between February and December 2019, and has appeared online in the Indian Paediatrics Journal, ahead of its print edition, in February. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Overcrowding in emergency linked with increased mortality: PGIMER study

The data correlated significant overcrowding in the emergency, as indicated by a high number of non-urgent visits, higher bed occupancy rate, and prolonged stay
By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:35 AM IST

The overflow of patients in the paediatrics emergency department (ED) of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is linked with increased mortality as well as the high frequency of care discontinuation, a study has noted.

A prospective observational study was conducted in the 22-bed emergency between February and December 2019, and has appeared online in the Indian Paediatrics Journal, ahead of its print edition, in February.

The data correlated significant overcrowding in the emergency, as indicated by a high number of non-urgent visits, higher bed occupancy rate, and prolonged stay. The overcrowding correlated with increased frequency of care discontinuation and death on any given day.

“Doubling or trebling of patients on a single bed is practised if the number of patients exceeds the available bed capacity. The nurse-patient and doctor-patient ratios vary from 1:5 to 1:12 for the red area (critical patients), and 1:8 to 1:30 for the yellow area (non-critical ill patients) as there is no provision for surge staffing which compromises the quality of care,” the study states.

The causes of ED overcrowding are divided into input, throughput and output factors.

Input factors include causes that increase patient inflow, for instance, lack of access to primary and increased number of referrals from other sectors of health care. Throughput factors pertain to lack of space, understaffing, and inadequately trained healthcare providers. Non-availability of inpatient beds and delayed transfer out from ED constitute the output factors.

A sizable burden (53%) of the visits was contributed by children with low acuity illness, which, the study suggests, could have been otherwise managed effectively in outpatient settings.

The proposed solutions to curtail input include strengthening of primary and secondary healthcare through capacity building and telemedicine services, establishing an organised referral network, and protecting health workers through proper laws. Trained medical or nursing staff-conducted telephone triage systems were shown to decrease the number of self-referred paediatric emergency attendees.

The then state sports minister Anil Vij had tweeted on September 14, 2019 that Dev will be first chancellor of the Sports University at Rai. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Kapil Dev’s appointment as sports university chancellor hits a hurdle

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:09 AM IST
Haryana’s move to appoint 1983 World Cup winning captain and cricket legend Kapil Dev as the first chancellor of the Haryana sports university at Rai in Sonepat has hit a a stumbling block with the state government deciding to withdraw the Sports University of Haryana Bill passed by the assembly in August 2019 following an objection by the Central government
chandigarh news

Overcrowding in emergency linked with increased mortality: PGIMER study

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:35 AM IST
The data correlated significant overcrowding in the emergency, as indicated by a high number of non-urgent visits, higher bed occupancy rate, and prolonged stay
The active case ratio has seen an exponential rise in the last three weeks to reach 3% of the total cases after falling to 1% in mid-February. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s daily Covid count crosses 100 after 3 months

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Amid the surge, the Centre has told the local authorities to increase the proportion of RT-PCR tests, expand the vaccination drive and take samples from the community to check for mutations in the virus
PU is yet to take a call on reopening the varsity for students. Students have submitted a memorandum stating that online teaching is ineffective. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Reopen hostels for more PhD scholars: Panjab University panel

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:28 AM IST
The varsity has already allowed research scholars enrolled before lockdown to avail hostel accommodation on campus
The Union health ministry noted that Punjab along with four other states accounted for 82 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases reported in India.(HT Photo)
india news

Punjab reports over 1,000 daily new Covid-19 cases for second time in March

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:38 PM IST
The bulletin showed that the active caseload too witnessed a spike on Saturday with 7,164 patients—up from 6,661 reported on Friday.
Police recording the statement of mother of the slain children at civil hospital in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Photo by Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times) (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Migrant worker kills two sons of his neighbour in Ludhiana, hangs self

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:22 PM IST
The accused, identified as Shailendra Kumar of Bihar, was allegedly trying to allure the mother of the children to have a relationship with him
A traffic policeman ensuring a youngster masks up as the district administrations have directed strict compliance of the Covid-19 safety protocol. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Night curfew in Jalandhar, SBS Nagar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur to check Covid-19 spread

By Gagandeep Jassowal
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:48 PM IST
Curfew imposed in four districts of Punjab’s NRI belt of Doaba from 11pm to 5am; relaxation for night shift factory workers, medical emergency cases and traffic on highways
Citing the high positivity rate in Ludhiana and Jalandhar, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh directed the health department to step up surveillance and testing in these districts to contain further spread of the pandemic.(Bharat Bhushan/HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab’s Jalandhar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar impose night curfew

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:36 PM IST
As Punjab is witnessing a fresh spike, the central government has sent a high-level team to the state to assist the state health department in Covid-19 surveillance, control and containment measures.
Announcing a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9,405-crore outlay for development works, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the state planning department will be known as Niti Vibhag. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Thakur presents Himachal budget, aims to revive Covid-hit economy

By Gaurav Bisht
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:20 PM IST
According to estimates, the state’s economy will register a negative growth of -6.2% in 2021-22, which is 1.5% better than the national average
Police carrying out probe in the forest area from where the victim’s body was recovered on Saturday morning. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Six-year-old missing girl found dead in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:34 AM IST
Twelve-year-old neighbour apprehended; he is suspected to have sexually assaulted her before bludgeoning her to death
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama being given the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine at Zonal Hospital, Dharamshala, on Saturday morning. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Dalai Lama turns down offer to get vaccine jab at home, goes to dispensary

By Naresh K Thakur, Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:22 PM IST
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama stepped out of his home after a year on Saturday to get first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine
Amarinder announces enforcement directorate to check illegal mining
chandigarh news

Amarinder announces enforcement directorate to check illegal mining

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:57 AM IST
Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday announced the constitution of an enforcement directorate, mining, under the command of a senior police officer with adequate police force at his command to take action against illegal mining
Green initiative: Abohar MC to ban plastic-bottled beverages
chandigarh news

Green initiative: Abohar MC to ban plastic-bottled beverages

By Vishal Joshi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Abohar became Punjab’s first local body that framed a bylaw in October last year to charge compensation for segregation and disposal of plastic waste
HT Image
chandigarh news

Amritsar double suicide: Dismissed woman SI issuing threats from jail: Victims’ kin

By Anil Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:48 AM IST
The family of a couple, who committed suicide following alleged harassment by a woman sub-inspector (SI) of Punjab Police (now dismissed), have alleged that they were being threatened to withdraw the case
Then Staff Selection Commission deputy regional director Naveen Sehgal was accused for abusing his official position and, in connivance with others, manipulating the conduct of examinations held for recruitment in central police organisations. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

Recruitment exams: Ex-SSC official, auditor get 3-yr jail for irregularities

By Shailee Dogra, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The two had been booked in 2012 along with 10 others, who were acquitted by the special CBI court, Chandigarh
