Overnight rains lash Chandigarh tricity, clear skies from today

Overnight rains and thunderstorms lashed the tricity as a fresh Western Disturbance hit the region in the wee hours of Saturday, bringing the night temperatures down by a notch. Overcast conditions over Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded 8.6 mm during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. This was accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching up to 40-50 kmph.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The showers, however, had no effect on the day temperature as it rose to 32.8°C, surpassing Friday’s peak of 32°C. Conversely, the minimum temperature dipped to 17.2°C, marking a deviation of -1°C from the usual.

As per IMD officials, clear skies are expected from Sunday and the maximum temperatures will hover around 32°C over the next three days. The minimum temperatures will range between 14°C to 15°C.