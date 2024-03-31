 Overnight rains lash Chandigarh tricity, clear skies from today - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Overnight rains lash Chandigarh tricity, clear skies from today

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 31, 2024 08:30 AM IST

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded 8.6 mm during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. This was accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching up to 40-50 kmph.

Overnight rains and thunderstorms lashed the tricity as a fresh Western Disturbance hit the region in the wee hours of Saturday, bringing the night temperatures down by a notch.

Overcast conditions over Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Overcast conditions over Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded 8.6 mm during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. This was accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching up to 40-50 kmph.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The showers, however, had no effect on the day temperature as it rose to 32.8°C, surpassing Friday’s peak of 32°C. Conversely, the minimum temperature dipped to 17.2°C, marking a deviation of -1°C from the usual.

As per IMD officials, clear skies are expected from Sunday and the maximum temperatures will hover around 32°C over the next three days. The minimum temperatures will range between 14°C to 15°C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Overnight rains lash Chandigarh tricity, clear skies from today
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On