Mon, Jul 28, 2025
Oxygen supply disruption claims 3 lives at Jalandhar civil hospital

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Published on: Jul 28, 2025 07:42 am IST

Civil surgeon Dr Raj Kumar said five patients were admitted to the ICU of the hospital of which three died within a span of a few minutes; a technical fault caused the supply of oxygen to be snapped

Three patients died at the Jalandhar civil hospital on Sunday evening after the oxygen supply was snapped after the plant installed on the premises developed a technical snag.

A nine-member committee has been constituted to ascertain the leak in the oxygen supply line.
Admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), the three were a snake bite patient, a drug overdose patient and a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease patient.

According to hospital authorities, 15-year-old snake bite patient Archana died at 7.15 pm, Avtar Lal, a drug overdose patient, breathed his last at 7.40pm and Raju, who was diagnosed with lung disease, died at 7.50pm.

Civil surgeon Dr Raj Kumar said five patients were admitted to the ICU of the hospital of which three died within a span of a few minutes.

The technical fault caused the supply of oxygen to be snapped. The fault was fixed but the patients died.

“A nine-member committee has been constituted to ascertain the leak in the oxygen supply line,” the civil surgeon said.

