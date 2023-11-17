close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Paddy procurement: 12,490 crore disbursed to paddy farmers: Haryana govt

Paddy procurement: 12,490 crore disbursed to paddy farmers: Haryana govt

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 17, 2023 06:44 AM IST

Haryana govt disburses ₹12,490 crore to paddy farmers and ₹805 crore to millet producers during kharif procurement season without any hassle.

The Haryana government on Thursday said that it has disbursed 12,490 crore to paddy farmers and 805 crore to millet producers during the ongoing kharif procurement season.

The Haryana government on Thursday said that it has disbursed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12,490 crore to paddy farmers and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>805 crore to millet producers during the ongoing kharif procurement season. (PTI FILE)
The Haryana government on Thursday said that it has disbursed 12,490 crore to paddy farmers and 805 crore to millet producers during the ongoing kharif procurement season. (PTI FILE)

This amount has been directly credited to the farmers’ bank accounts through the state’s e-purchase portal. The entire procurement process for kharif crops in the state has been carried out without any hassle, the spokesperson said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The Centre had set a target to procure 2.50 lakh MT millet, including 1.50 lakh MT for the public distribution system in the central pool and 1 lakh MT millet for PM Poshan.

The spokesperson said the Union government had also set a target to procure 60 lakh MT paddy at the minimum support price of 2,203 per quintal.

Till November 15, over 58 lakh MT paddy have been procured by different agencies from 2,82,646 farmers and 3.90 lakh MT of millet from 1,30,982 farmers.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out