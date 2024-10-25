Paddy procurement: HC seeks details on storage space

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday directed the centre to file a detailed reply on the availability of storage space for rice and the testing protocols for hybrid paddy varieties. The Punjab and Haryana high court. (HT File)

The order was passed by the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Anil Kshetarpal taking note of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Sunpreet Singh, a Chandigarh resident.

“Additional solicitor-general of India Satya Pal Jain is directed to seek instructions and file reply essentially on two aspects i.e. availability of space for storage of rice and testing of hybrid paddy variety for out-turn ratio,” the court said while posting the matter for further hearing on October 29.

The plea demanded to procure paddy with immediate effect and create space for storage of milled rice being procured during this season. The plea also demanded the institution of an expert committee for a seamless paddy procurement process in Punjab.

As per the Food Corporation of India (FCI) reply in the court 8 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) stock of wheat/rice has already been moved out of Punjab region to date in October. Another 5 LMT was further expected to be moved out by the month’s end. Besides this, “space of around 40 LMT was likely to be created for acceptance of rice up to December”, it informed the court.

It further added that the movement of rice depends on the demand and consumption in the consuming states under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and other welfare schemes of the Central government. “All efforts are being made to provide for adequate storage space for acceptance of rice in the subsequent months,” it added.