Paddy sold without arriving in mandis by issuing fake gate passes: Selja

Former Union minister and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja on Sunday claimed that paddy was sold in mandis of Haryana without actually arriving there and by issuing fake gate passes. Selja said that paddy was brought from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and sold in the names of local farmers. Former Union minister and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja on Sunday claimed that paddy was sold in mandis of Haryana without actually arriving there and by issuing fake gate passes. Selja said that paddy was brought from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and sold in the names of local farmers. (HT File)

“This paddy scam has raised serious questions over the transparency and accountability of the BJP government in the state, even as it continues to claim corruption-free governance and administration,” Selja said in a statement, asking that the government must bring the truth to light in this entire matter.

She said that serious allegations concerning Haryana’s grain procurement system and government financial management have caused deep concern among the farming community across the state. Reports of widespread irregularities in the government procurement of paddy and other crops, unusually inflated figures of paper-based purchases, and possible collusion between middlemen and officials have put major question marks on the government’s transparency and accountability, she alleged.

The investigation should not be limited to lower-level officials but must also include all decision-makers and those at higher levels whose roles led to this situation.

Selja said, “The paddy scam has proved that the government has failed to curb corruption, and instead it is flourishing under the protection of officials. In Haryana, paddy was sold in mandis without its arrival by issuing fake gate passes.”

She reiterated that the government must bring out the truth in the entire episode, take strict action against the guilty, and immediately provide farmers with their rightful dues and relief.