Paddy sowing: State braces up for power outages amid drying-up coal stocks
Amid severe coal shortage, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) with the approval of the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) will resort to load shedding across the state once the paddy sowing commences.
The PSPCL is expected to be power surplus for most part of 2022-23 -- except in June and July.
With the power demand, too, rose.
To work out a solution, the PSPCL turned to the commission to regulate supply to various categories of consumers and impose power cuts during June and July.
As per the PSPCL, during June and July this year, the power demand is likely to remain well above 15,500 MW, while the transmission import capability is likely to be enhanced up to 8,500 MW.
Due to non-availability of power from GVK (due to PPA termination) if the PSPCL is able to maintain even full output within the state’s generation capacity of around 6,100 MW and is able to book the entire transmission capacity, which otherwise depends on the market price trends, around 14,600 MW of power can be arranged.
The PSPCL further contended that delayed monsoon causing continuous dry spell and high temperatures can lead to an unexpected rise in demand of all consumer categories.
Under such circumstances, the PSPCL will have to impose power cuts/power regulatory measures on different categories of consumers, including industrial ones to provide an eight-hour uninterrupted power supply to the farm sector, depending upon the demand/supply gap, especially between June 10 and July 10, the PSPCL stated.
After hearing the objections, the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission allowed the PSPCL to impose the minimum cut, if need arises, to bridge the demand-supply gap in case of exigencies and system requirements only.
However, the PSERC said that routine power cuts will not be imposed in Punjab on any category of consumers unless an emergent situation arises. It also directed the PSPCL to inform all type of consumers before imposing any cut.
DigiLocker facility for 3.6 cr UP ration card holders soon
The state government is set to provide DigiLocker facility to 3.6 crore ration card holders in Uttar Pradesh soon. The facility will enable ration card holders of the state to avail ration easily across the country under 'One Nation One Card' scheme, said a government spokesman in a statement. The DigiLocker facility will not only make ration available to people easily, but also prevent malpractices by dealers.
Kirit Somaiya, son skip police summons, move court for pre-arrest bail
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil have skipped the summons issued to them by the Trombay police station where a cheating case has been registered against them for allegedly misappropriating an amount of over ₹57 crore collected through crowd funding to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped.
Protest at NCP chief’s residence: Ajit Pawar points to intelligence failure, Raut blames BJP
Mumbai: A day after MSRTC (Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation) workers staged a protest outside Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's Mumbai residence, Silver Oak, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday pointed to the failure of police intelligence, saying even the media knew about it. Around 70 MSRTC employees held a sit-in at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Saturday morning after they were asked by police to vacate Azad Maidan.
The great train robbery and recovery
The Government Railway Police called to tell Sunil Rajendra Tiwari (35) that his Samsung J7 phone, which was stolen from him in a local train in 2018 during his commute to work, had been located. Tiwari's relief is due to the special drive launched by the GRP six months ago to locate stolen and missing phones of commuters of local suburban trains. By comparison, 968 mobile phones were recovered between October 2019 and March 2020.
Pune district reports 40 new Covid-19 cases and 4 deaths
PUNE Pune district reported 40 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 235 are currently active cases. Pune city reported 23 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,093 and the death toll stood at 9,708 as no more deaths were reported.
