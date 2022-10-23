Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PAGD express concerns over eviction notice served to PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

PAGD express concerns over eviction notice served to PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

Updated on Oct 23, 2022 01:02 AM IST

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti speaks to the media in Bijbehara, Anantnag, on Saturday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Saturday expressed serious concern over the eviction notice served to PDP president and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

On October 15, the estates’ department served an eviction notice to the former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti asking her to vacate the Fairview bungalow at Gupkar.

PAGD spokesman Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami asked the government to reconsider its decision.

“Expressing serious concern over the eviction notice served to former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti@MehboobaMufti. Hope that government would reconsider its decision keeping in view the prevailing security situation,” tweeted Tarigami

The house on Gupkar Road, overlooking Srinagar’s Dal Lake, was allotted to Mehbooba’s father, former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, in 2005.

The Fairview residence was previously an interrogation centre called PAPA-II, and it served as an official guest house till 1989. It was named so after the Border Security Force occupied it in 1990.

Senior J&K bureaucrat Ashok Jaitly moved into it in 1996 and used it as his official residence. In 2003, when the PDP came to power along with the Congress, the same building served as the official residence of finance minister and senior PDP leader, Muzaffar Baig.

The former J&K chief minister and NC vice president, Omar Abdullah served similar notice in 2020 after the government changed entitlement rules for the former chief ministers. Omar Abdullah later vacated the official residence.

Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti told reporters in Bijbhera that she will leave the government accommodation. “Media should debate other big issues. It’s not a big deal to leave the house if there aren’t security concerns,” she said.

