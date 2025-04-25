Pahalgam attack against values of Kashmiriyat: J&K all party meeting

An all party meeting called by chief minister Omar Abdullah in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday unanimously condemned the attack on tourists in Pahalgam terming it a direct assault on the values of Kashmiriyat, and the idea of India. The meeting also lent its support to the steps taken by the Union government on Wednesday. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, along with other leaders during the all-party meeting in Srinagar on Thursday. (ANI)

The all party meeting was attended by almost all the leaders from the major political parties, including the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and Peoples Democratic Party, in Srinagar.

After the meeting, CM Omar read the resolution passed in the meeting. “We unequivocally condemn in the strongest possible terms the heinous, inhumane attack in Pahalgam that targeted and killed innocent civilians. Such cowardly acts of brutality against peaceful citizens have no place in society and are a direct assault on the values of Kashmiriyat, and the idea of India which have long been a symbol of unity, peace, and harmony in the region. We stand unwavering in our commitment to support all efforts in bringing these perpetrators to justice,” he said.

The meeting affirmed that no act of terror can ever weaken “our resolve or extinguish our indomitable spirit”. “We also support the steps taken by the Union government announced yesterday,” the resolution said.

On Tuesday, terrorists struck in the remote Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam in south kashmir killing 26 civilians including 25 tourists and a Kashmiri pony rider.

The meeting also commended the people for the extraordinary display of their moral and material support to all the tourists across the Kashmir Valley. “We appreciate the spontaneous, peaceful demonstrations across towns and villages across the length and breadth of J&k, which exemplify our unwavering commitment to peace, communal harmony, and the rule of law,” it said.

The meeting also appealed to the governments of all states and union territories to protect the Kashmiri students and citizens “against any form of harassment, discrimination, or intimidation”.

“We call upon all political parties, community leaders, religious institutions, youth groups, civil society organizations and media organizations in Jammu & Kashmir and the Nation to maintain calm, resist the provocations of those who seek to disrupt harmony, and continue working together for the peace and development of the region,” it said.