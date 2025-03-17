Menu Explore
Pak frustrated by govt’s anti-drug drive: Punjab AAP MPs

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 17, 2025 08:40 AM IST

The grenade attack in Raipur Rasoolpur in Jalandhar has evoked a strong reaction from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party

Jalandhar : The grenade attack in Raipur Rasoolpur in Jalandhar has evoked a strong reaction from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

AAP’s Lok Sabha members from Punjab Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Malvinder Singh Kang have linked the incident to Pakistan’s opposition to Punjab’s campaign against drugs.

Meet Hayer said the Punjab government’s campaign against drug traffickers, ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh,’ has broken the drug nexus in Punjab, causing trouble for Pakistan’s drug mafia. “The situation today has reached the point where no one on this side even picks up drugs coming from across the border, thus breaking the supply chain,” he said.

Hayer added that the issue is not just a matter of Punjab’s safety but also of national security, highlighting the lack of a coordinated response from central agencies to tackle cross-border drug smuggling.

Hayer also questioned the BJP’s role in the situation, referencing a viral video of gangsters Shahzad Bhatti and Lawrence Bishnoi discussing their activities. He accused the BJP of treating Bishnoi with leniency, allowing him special privileges in Sabarmati Jail.

Kang supported Hayer’s stance, suggesting that the grenade attack was part of a larger Pakistani conspiracy, aimed at retaliating against Punjab’s success in eradicating drug trafficking. He claimed that the disruption of illegal drugs and weapons flowing from Pakistan has led to this violent incident.

Kang also criticised the BJP, accusing it of using Lawrence Bishnoi for political purposes and providing him with special treatment in jail. He said that despite any efforts by Pakistan or the BJP to destabilise the region, the Punjab government’s anti-drug campaign would continue.

