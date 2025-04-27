Pak Hindus unwilling to return to neighbouring country

A day after Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini directed deputy commissioners and police superintendents to ensure that Pakistani citizens leave the state by April 27, district officials have submitted details of such individuals to the state government and are now awaiting further instructions. Just a day earlier, 15 members of a Hindu family from Pakistan, who had been staying in Balsamand village of Hisar district for the past nine months, were relocated to a Pakistani camp in New Delhi. (HT File)

In Rohtak, two Pakistani nationals are staying on long-term visas (LTVs), while a woman resides in Jhajjar, and 29 Pakistani nationals are currently in Fatehabad.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bahadurgarh, Mayank Mishra, told Hindustan Times over the phone that a Pakistani woman, married in Jhajjar, has been living in Bahadurgarh for the past 18 years on a long-term visa, which she has renewed annually.

“We have shared her details with the government and are waiting for directions,” he added.

According to official police spokespersons, the two Pakistani nationals in Rohtak and 29 in Fatehabad have also been residing in India for several years on long-term visas, which are regularly extended.

“Most of them are Hindus and do not wish to return to Pakistan, citing persecution and atrocities against minorities,” the spokespersons said.

Although the Union government announced the cancellation of all Pakistani visas on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a clarification on Thursday, stating that the decision does not apply to long-term visas issued to Hindu Pakistani nationals.

“With reference to the Government of India’s decision to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals, it is clarified that the revocation of visas does not apply to long-term visas (LTVs) issued to Hindu Pakistani nationals. These LTVs remain valid,” the MEA said in an official release.