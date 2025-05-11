Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pak missile intercepted in Sirsa on night before ceasefire

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
May 11, 2025 06:16 AM IST

An official spokesperson of the Sirsa district administration said that explosions were heard on Friday night and no casualty was reported.

Explosions were heard in Sirsa on Friday night as Indian forces intercepted a Pakistan missile and its debris were found at Khaja Khera village, which is just 2 km from the district headquarters.

People gather near the debris of an unidentified projectile which landed amid the military conflict between India and Pakistan, in Sirsa, Haryana on Saturday (PTI)
People gather near the debris of an unidentified projectile which landed amid the military conflict between India and Pakistan, in Sirsa, Haryana on Saturday (PTI)

Locals said that explosions were heard when they saw some object over their head around 12.15 am on the intervening night of May 9-10 and it was intercepted.

Sirsa based resident Dinesh Beniwal said that the debris of what was perhaps a missile that was shot dead fell in Khaja Khera village in Sirsa on Rania road.

The police officials reached Khaja Khera village, where debris of what assumed to be a missile, are lying and started a process to cordon-off the area. An official spokesperson of the Sirsa district administration said that explosions were heard on Friday night and no casualty was reported.

The Indian Air force officials’ preliminary estimates said that it was a short range ballistic missile.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Pak missile intercepted in Sirsa on night before ceasefire
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On