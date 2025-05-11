Pak missile intercepted in Sirsa on night before ceasefire

Explosions were heard in Sirsa on Friday night as Indian forces intercepted a Pakistan missile and its debris were found at Khaja Khera village, which is just 2 km from the district headquarters. People gather near the debris of an unidentified projectile which landed amid the military conflict between India and Pakistan, in Sirsa, Haryana on Saturday (PTI)

Locals said that explosions were heard when they saw some object over their head around 12.15 am on the intervening night of May 9-10 and it was intercepted.

Sirsa based resident Dinesh Beniwal said that the debris of what was perhaps a missile that was shot dead fell in Khaja Khera village in Sirsa on Rania road.

The police officials reached Khaja Khera village, where debris of what assumed to be a missile, are lying and started a process to cordon-off the area. An official spokesperson of the Sirsa district administration said that explosions were heard on Friday night and no casualty was reported.

The Indian Air force officials’ preliminary estimates said that it was a short range ballistic missile.