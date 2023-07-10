BSF, Punjab Police recover another Pak drone near International Border in Amritsar

A Pakistan drone, which had entered the Indian airspace, was shot down by the border security force (BSF) personnel near Kakkar village in Ajnala sub-division on Sunday. Troops of Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab Frontier and Punjab Police have recovered a Pakistani drone from farming fields, at border village Kakkar in Amritsar on Sunday. (ANI)

Divulging details, a BSF spokesperson said, “On specific information, the BSF and Punjab Police launched a search operation on the outskirts of Kakkar village on June 9 morning.”

He said, “During a search operation, troops recovered a drone from the farming field adjacent to the village. The recovered drone is an assembled Quadcopter.”

The incident comes a day after a Pakistan drone was gunned down by the BSF in Tarn Taran district.