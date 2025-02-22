Menu Explore
Pakistan issues 154 visas for Katas Raj pilgrimage

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Feb 22, 2025 03:04 AM IST

Under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, each year thousands of Indian pilgrims visit Pakistan

The Pakistan High Commission Friday said it has issued 154 visas to Indian pilgrims to visit the Shree Katas Raj temples in that country’s Punjab province.

The Katas Raj temple in Pakistan’s Punjab province. Indian pilgrims will cross the Wagah border on Friday and reach Katas Raj the next day.(FILE PHOTO)
The Katas Raj temple in Pakistan’s Punjab province. Indian pilgrims will cross the Wagah border on Friday and reach Katas Raj the next day.(FILE PHOTO)

Under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, each year thousands of Indian pilgrims visit Pakistan to attend various religious festivals.

Also Read | 'Unacceptable': India fumes at Turkish Prez’s Kashmir push during Pak visit

The high commission for Pakistan in New Delhi said it has issued “154 visas to a group of pilgrims for their visit to the sacred Shree Katas Raj Temples in the Chakwal district, scheduled to take place from February 24 to March 2”.

Pakistan’s charge d’affaires in India, Saad Ahmad Warraich, wished the pilgrims a spiritually rewarding and fulfilling journey.

Also Read | Amid spike in cross-border firing, India, Pakistan hold flag meeting in Poonch

He reaffirmed that the government of Pakistan will “continue to facilitate such visits as per its policy to promote interfaith harmony and mutual understanding”, a statement said.

