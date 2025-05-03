Pakistan must make the first move to de-escalate tensions, say peaceniks

Non-governmental organisations working towards peace and friendship between India and Pakistan have said that Pakistan must take the initiative to de-escalate tensions between the two countries in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Indian tourists are pictured in Pahalgam south of Srinagar. (AFP)

In a statement, Hind-Pak Dosti Manch general secretary Satnam Singh Manak, Folklore Research Academy president Ramesh Yadav, Pragatisheel Lekhak Sangh president Surjit Judge, Punjab Jagriti Manch general secretary Deepak Bali expressed concerns over the escalating tensions between the two neighbours.

They said that Pakistan prime minister Shahbaz Sharif should initiate a dialogue with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condemn the Pahalgam attack and assure India that it will cooperate with India to bring the terrorists to justice.

They also said the common people of both countries – those having spouses in the other country and those visiting India for medical purposes – should not be punished for the actions of the terrorists.

“The 1950 agreement between the then Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistan prime minister Liaqat Ali Khan to protect the interests of minorities in both countries must be implemented. Besides, a new agreement needs to be signed that both countries will not allow its soil to be used for terrorist activities against the other, and all bilateral matters will be resolved through mutual dialogue,” the peaceniks said.