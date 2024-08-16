{Pakistan} Sikh woman, minor son rescued from abductors captivity after 9 months

A 40-year-old Pakistani Sikh woman who was subjected to gangrape by her two abductors for nine months in Punjab province of Pakistan has been rescued, police said on Friday. A 40-year-old Pakistani Sikh woman who was subjected to gangrape by her two abductors for nine months in Punjab province of Pakistan has been rescued, police said on Friday. (HT File)

The incident took place in Faisalabad district of Punjab, some 130 kms from Lahore. The police claim to have rescued both the Sikh woman and her minor son and arrested the alleged abductors/rapists.

According to Gender-Based Violence Unit head (Faisalabad) ASP Zainab Khalid, the Sikh woman, a resident of Nankana Sahib, was illegally confined by two brothers -- Khurram Shahzad and Kizar Shahzad -- of Faisalabad who repeatedly raped her for nine months.

The police officer said the woman, a divorcee, was introduced to suspect Khurrum by her friend Saima in Nankana Sahib a few years ago.

“In December last year, she asked Khurrum to drop her minor son at her sister’s house in Faisalabad from Nankana Sahib. Instead, he took the boy hostage and forced the woman to come to her house in Sohailabad where he confined them both and raped her repeatedly along with his brother for nine months,” the ASP said and added the police launched an investigation on the complaint of her relative and on August 14 raided the house of Khurrum and recovered her and her son.

ASP Khalid further said that the police team also managed to arrest both suspects.

The Sikh woman said that she was subjected to torture when she resisted rape. A case has been registered against both arrested suspects of the Pakistan Penal Code.