Pakistan troops start unprovoked firing in Jammu’s Arnia, RS Pura sectors

Panic gripped villagers in over a dozen villages along the India-Pak international border in Arnia and RS Pura sectors of Jammu district on Thursday evening after Pakistani Rangers opened unprovoked firing from automatic weapons and resorted to mortar shelling on the BSF posts, prompting the BSF to retaliate in equal measure. Migrant farm workers flee to safety, panic in over a dozen villages in Arnia and RS Pura. (HT photo)

“Around 8 pm, unprovoked firing started by Pak Rangers on the BSF posts in Arnia area, which is befittingly retaliated by BSF troops. The firing is still on,” read a brief statement issued here by the BSF.

The Border Security Forces have been put on alert along the 198-km long international border.

Intelligence sources confided to HT that around 8 pm, Pak Rangers targetted Vikram post of the BSF in Arnia sector.

“Two BSF jawan also suffered injuries in the exchange of fire at Vikram post in Arnia sector,” they added. However, the BSF has not confirmed the injuries to any of its border guards in the latest skirmishes.

A local, Rakesh Kumar from Arnia, the largest populated town on the India-Pak border in entire Jammu region, said, “Pak Rangers first opened machine gun fire on Vikram post and then targetted Chinaj post as well. They also shot a couple of illumination flares in the sky.”

Soon after unprovoked firing, some migrant farm labourers, including women and children were seen running to safety. They worked in the forward areas in Arnia to eke out a living.

Another local Rohit Choudhary, who was attending an event in Arnia town, said, “Announcements were made from a temple loudspeaker asking the villagers to switch off lights of their houses.”

Taranjit Singh Tony, a prominent leader of the Congress from RS Pura sector, said, “Pak Rangers are resorting to heavy firing since 8.15 pm at our forward posts and villages in Devigarh, Nikowaland Jora Farm. A Pakistan mortar has exploded near the house of one Sewa Singh Choudhary in Bhulle Chak.”

He said migrant labourers, who come to the forward villages for harvesting paddy crop, have fled amidst Pak firing and shelling.

On October 21, BSF personnel had fired a couple of warning shots after a group of people escorted by Pakistan Rangers came close to the international border in Arnia sector of Jammu district. After BSF firing, suspicious elements had retreated to Pakistan.

On October 17, two BSF personnel were injured when Pakistan troops resorted to unprovoked firing on an Indian post in Arnia, the first major ceasefire violation along the IB in Jammu region.

The BSF had lodged a strong protest with Pakistan rangers at commandant-level flag meeting last Thursday.

Truce deal in February 2021

It may be stated here that after being pummelled by Indian forces, Pakistan had raised a white flag and renewed the mutually brokered truce deal in February 2021. The truce deal by and large remained in place since then, barring few incidents of sporadic fire by Pakistan.

Prior to February 25, 2021, there had been escalation of firing and mortar shelling between Indian and Pakistan forces on the LoC and IB, which had caused killings of villagers on either side of the border.

The intense exchange of fire had led to migration of people and had badly disrupted normal life. India, too, had shown no restraint in retaliatory fire.

