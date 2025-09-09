Search
Tue, Sept 09, 2025
Pakistani intruder arrested near border in Jammu

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Published on: Sept 09, 2025 04:13 am IST

The BSF official said that a protest is being lodged with the Pakistan Rangers.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested a Pakistani national along the India-Pakistan border in the Suchetgarh area of Jammu district, officials said on Monday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested a Pakistani national along the India-Pakistan border in the Suchetgarh area of Jammu district, officials said on Monday. (HT File/ Representational image)
The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested a Pakistani national along the India-Pakistan border in the Suchetgarh area of Jammu district, officials said on Monday. (HT File/ Representational image)

He was identified as Siraaj Khan, 27, of Chak village in Bhalwal tehsil of Sargodha in Punjab province of Pakistan.

“BSF personnel observed the Pakistani national crossing the IB and approaching aggressively towards the border fence in the Suchetgarh area at 9.10pm on Sunday,” a BSF official said.

“The intruder was warned by the troops but he paid no heed. Sensing threat, the BSF troops fired on him and he was taken into custody,” he said.

During interrogation, he revealed his identity. Pakistani currency was recovered from him. He has been handed over to the police.

The BSF official said that a protest is being lodged with the Pakistan Rangers.

